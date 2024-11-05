Live Minnesota election results: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump for president

The Brief Ten electoral votes are up for grabs in Minnesota. Results of how Minnesotans voted for president will start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. Minnesota typically votes Democrat for president, not having voted Republican since 1972.



Ten presidential electoral votes are up for grabs in Minnesota on Election Day as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump challenge each other to be the next President of the United States.

Results of how Minnesotans voted for president will start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The race for president in Minnesota

Minnesota was briefly seen as a possible battleground state this year, but that was until Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate and nudged Minnesota back to a safer Democratic state.

Trump narrowly missed winning Minnesota in his two previous presidential campaigns. He came within 1.5 percentage points of victory in 2016, when he won Wisconsin and Michigan.

This election cycle, Trump has suggested he could win Minnesota. However, since Walz was named on the ticket, he hasn’t paid a visit to Minnesota.

Minnesota has a long history of backing Democrats for president. The last time Minnesota voted Republican for president was Richard Nixon in 1972.