St. Paul teachers oppose free childcare tax levy before voters in November

St. Paul teachers say they oppose a ballot measure before voters in November that would create a tax levy to help pay for free childcare for kids 5 years old and younger.

What we know

In August 2023, the St. Paul City Council voted to approve a ballot measure to go before voters that would ultimately provide an estimated $20 million to fund free childcare for those in need.

The Council said its proposal would fully cover children whose families make less than 185% of the federal poverty level, or about $55,500 annually.

However, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter vetoed the proposal, saying he had "no other choice" after his team went over the numbers, and couldn’t make the finances make sense.



Although there wasn’t a fiscal analysis conducted, Carter said the entire cost would approach a minimum of $111 million annually – $81 million for fully funding childcare for families under the poverty level, $20 million for partially funding childcare for families earning more and $10 million for administrative costs.

"Even if this does move forward, there is just no scenario in which the city can administer this program as it's currently framed," Carter said at the time.

The Council then voted 5-2 to override Carter’s veto, and send the issue to voters this November.

Teachers opposed

On Sept. 10, 2024, the St. Paul Federation of Educators – which represents thousands of teachers throughout St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) – says its union members do not support the measure.

"Should this levy pass, it would require St. Paul taxpayers to fund yet another voucher program, moving more public dollars to private and for-profit child care providers with no plan," the statement said in part.

The statement also says the levy would not support small, independent, and in-home providers – who are often BIPOC and immigrant-owned.

"Many in our community are struggling financially. If we, as a city, choose to ask residents of St. Paul to once again increase their tax burden, we must also provide a clear plan, designed with authentic community input, that centers on the voices of families, educators and child-care providers," it said.

Teacher raises

In March 2024, St. Paul teachers reached a new contract agreement that included wage increases to recruit and retain staff, increased district health insurance contributions and more support for educators working with students with special needs, after threatening a strike without one.



As part of the new contract, educators received salary increases of:

$3,500 in 2023-24 (retroactive to Jan. 1) and 4% in 2024-25 for licensed staff.

$3,084 in 2023-24 (retroactive to Jan. 1) and 4% in 2024-25 for school and community service professionals.

$2.25/hour in 2023-24 (retroactive to Jan. 1) and 4% in 2024-25 for educational assistants.

The SPFE Local 28 St. Paul Federation of Educators union is composed of more than 3,700 school and community service professionals, educational assistants, teachers and other licensed staff who work at over 65 sites throughout SPPS.