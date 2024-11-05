Live Minnesota election results: Michelle Fischbach vs. AJ Peters in CD7

The Brief Incumbent Michelle Fischbach is facing a challenge from Democrat A.J. John Peters in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District. CD-7 includes a large area of western Minnesota. Fischbach has represented the district since 2020, when she unseating a Democrat.



Incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach is facing a challenge from Democrat A.J. "John" Peters to represent Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District in western Minnesota.

Background on the race

Despite her incumbent status, Steve Boyd challenged Fischbach in Minnesota’s August primary after she did not receive the Republican Party’s endorsement. Fischbach received 64.7% of votes during the primary.

Peters received the Democratic Party’s endorsement in August.

Fischbach and Peters held a public debate on Tuesday, Oct. 8, on Prairie Public's television and radio networks prior to the election.

Who is Michelle Fischbach?

Billing herself as a conservative leader, Fischbach’s campaign has said she "knows the radical policies of the left like the Green New Deal will be incredibly harmful to the agricultural industry and raise energy costs for every American."

Fischbach previously served in the Minnesota Senate from 1996 to 2018. In 2011, she became the first woman in the state to become Senate President.

Fischbach was first elected to Congress in 2020 after unseating Democrat Rep. Collin Peterson. She currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, Rules Committee, Budget Committee and Ethics Committee.

Fischbach is said to live on a hobby farm in Paynesville, with her husband and two children.

Who is AJ Peters?

Peters’ campaign said it sought to address, "the costs of rural healthcare, the COVID-19 pandemic/recovery, land stewardship, availability of employment with livable wages, and the impact farmers are facing."

According to his campaign website, Peters has a degree in education and has lived in Bowerville, Minnesota, for 30 years. He runs a computer repair and training center in Long Prairie. He is also a board member of Hands of Hope Resource Center, which supports victims of domestic abuse and crime, as well as a board member of the Todd County Broadband Coalition, working to bring fiber broadband to homes and businesses in the county.

More on CD7

Congressional District 7 ranges north to Roseau at the Canadian border, and south to Cottonwood, and includes cities such as Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, Park Rapids and Willmar.

Congressional District 7 encompasses 668,096 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By land area, it is the largest district in Minnesota, 14,905,007 acres and 30,340 farms.