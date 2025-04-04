Bill to protect residents of HOA's moving forward in Minnesota Legislature

article

The Brief A bill to protect residents of homeowners associations is moving forward in the Minnesota Legislature. It would protect homeowners from foreclosures due to unpaid fees or fines. Property managers would have to abide by conflict of interest standards.



A bill to limit how homeowner’s associations handle their residents is moving forward in the Minnesota Legislature.

Protecting homeowners

Why you should care:

Disputes with HOA’s can cost people a lot, all the way up to losing their home since an HOA can foreclose for any unpaid dues, fines or fees. There are concerns about how those decisions are made, and who’s affected.

Potential changes

Dig deeper:

Here are some potential changes in bills going through the Minnesota Legislature:

Protecting homeowners from foreclosure for fees and fines.

Rules set to maintain the aesthetics of a community could not lead to foreclosure.

Property managers might have to get licenses. They would also have to abide by conflict of interest standards.

What’s next

Timeline:

The bill is worth monitoring as state lawmakers continue to debate how HOA’s handle their residents moving forward.