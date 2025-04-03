Minnesota weather: Snow totals from early April storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-day storm system brought measurable snow to parts of Minnesota, with some regions getting over a foot of snow.
A spring storm arrived on Tuesday, bringing snow to central and northern Minnesota and a rain-snow mix to the Twin Cities metro. A winter storm warning was in place for northern regions, which saw around 6-12+ inches of snow. Parts of central Minnesota, which were under a winter weather advisory, saw anywhere from around 1–6 inches of snow.
Melting was already underway across the state as the storm moved out Thursday morning. Here's a look at snow totals across the state.
Snow totals
By the numbers:
Here’s how much snow northern Minnesota got from Tuesday to early Thursday morning.
- Hovland: 15.2 inches
- Finland: 14.4 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 13.6 inches
- Lutsen: 13.1 inches
- Silver Bay: 11.8 inches
- Grand Marais: 11.7 inches
- Bemidji: 10 inches
- Park Rapids: 9.6 inches
- Chisholm: 9 inches
- Baxter: 9 inches
- Pelican Rapids: 8.5 inches
- Fergus Falls: 8.5 inches
- Two Harbors: 8.3 inches
- Ely: 7.2 inches
- Cook: 7.1 inches
- Duluth: 7 inches
- Grand Rapids: 7 inches
- Virginia: 6 inches
- International Falls: 4.5 inches
- Maple, WI: 4.5 inches
Here's how much snow central Minnesota and the metro got.
- Fergus Falls: 15.1 inches
- Garfield: 12.5 inches
- Alexandria: 12.0 inches
- Sauk Centre: 10.5 inches
- Wadena: 10 inches
- Montevideo: 8.5 inches
- Little Falls: 8 inches
- Benson: 8 inches
- St Cloud: 7 inches
- Brainerd: 7 inches
- Clear Lake: 6.7 inches
- Litchfield: 5.7 inches
- Maple Lake: 5.5 inches
- Monticello: 5 inches
- Kerrick: 5.1 inches
- Renville: 4.8 inches
- Rush City: 4.5 inches
- Zimmerman: 4.3 inches
- Mora: 3.4 inches
- Woodbury: 3 inches
- Burnsville: 3 inches
- Roseville: 3 inches
- Chanhassen: 2.8 inches
- Hutchinson: 2.5 inches
- MSP Airport: 2.1 inches
The Source: Snow totals were provided by FOX 9 meteorologists.