Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Snow totals from early April storm

By
Published  April 3, 2025 11:09am CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Thursday forecast update

FOX 9's Keith Marler shares an update on the forecast.

The Brief

    • A spring storm system brought impressive snow totals to parts of central and northern Minnesota, while the metro saw just a couple of inches.
    • Hovland, Minnesota, saw one of the highest totals of 15.2 inches.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-day storm system brought measurable snow to parts of Minnesota, with some regions getting over a foot of snow.

A spring storm arrived on Tuesday, bringing snow to central and northern Minnesota and a rain-snow mix to the Twin Cities metro. A winter storm warning was in place for northern regions, which saw around 6-12+ inches of snow. Parts of central Minnesota, which were under a winter weather advisory, saw anywhere from around 1–6 inches of snow. 

Melting was already underway across the state as the storm moved out Thursday morning. Here's a look at snow totals across the state. 

Snow totals

(FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here’s how much snow northern Minnesota got from Tuesday to early Thursday morning. 

  • Hovland: 15.2 inches
  • Finland: 14.4 inches
  • Detroit Lakes: 13.6 inches
  • Lutsen: 13.1 inches
  • Silver Bay: 11.8 inches
  • Grand Marais: 11.7 inches
  • Bemidji: 10 inches
  • Park Rapids: 9.6 inches
  • Chisholm: 9 inches
  • Baxter: 9 inches
  • Pelican Rapids: 8.5 inches
  • Fergus Falls: 8.5 inches
  • Two Harbors: 8.3 inches
  • Ely: 7.2 inches
  • Cook: 7.1 inches
  • Duluth: 7 inches
  • Grand Rapids: 7 inches
  • Virginia: 6 inches
  • International Falls: 4.5 inches
  • Maple, WI: 4.5 inches

(FOX 9)

Here's how much snow central Minnesota and the metro got. 

  • Fergus Falls: 15.1 inches
  • Garfield: 12.5 inches
  • Alexandria: 12.0 inches
  • Sauk Centre: 10.5 inches
  • Wadena: 10 inches
  • Montevideo: 8.5 inches
  • Little Falls: 8 inches
  • Benson: 8 inches
  • St Cloud: 7 inches
  • Brainerd: 7 inches
  • Clear Lake: 6.7 inches
  • Litchfield: 5.7 inches
  • Maple Lake: 5.5 inches
  • Monticello: 5 inches
  • Kerrick: 5.1 inches
  • Renville: 4.8 inches
  • Rush City: 4.5 inches
  • Zimmerman: 4.3 inches
  • Mora: 3.4 inches
  • Woodbury: 3 inches
  • Burnsville: 3 inches
  • Roseville: 3 inches
  • Chanhassen: 2.8 inches
  • Hutchinson: 2.5 inches
  • MSP Airport: 2.1 inches

The Source: Snow totals were provided by FOX 9 meteorologists. 

Winter WeatherMinnesota