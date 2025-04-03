Minnesota weather: Snow totals from early April storm

The Brief A spring storm system brought impressive snow totals to parts of central and northern Minnesota, while the metro saw just a couple of inches. Hovland, Minnesota, saw one of the highest totals of 15.2 inches.



A multi-day storm system brought measurable snow to parts of Minnesota, with some regions getting over a foot of snow.

A spring storm arrived on Tuesday, bringing snow to central and northern Minnesota and a rain-snow mix to the Twin Cities metro. A winter storm warning was in place for northern regions, which saw around 6-12+ inches of snow. Parts of central Minnesota, which were under a winter weather advisory, saw anywhere from around 1–6 inches of snow.

Melting was already underway across the state as the storm moved out Thursday morning. Here's a look at snow totals across the state.

Snow totals

By the numbers:

Here’s how much snow northern Minnesota got from Tuesday to early Thursday morning.

Hovland: 15.2 inches

Finland: 14.4 inches

Detroit Lakes: 13.6 inches

Lutsen: 13.1 inches

Silver Bay: 11.8 inches

Grand Marais: 11.7 inches

Bemidji: 10 inches

Park Rapids: 9.6 inches

Chisholm: 9 inches

Baxter: 9 inches

Pelican Rapids: 8.5 inches

Fergus Falls: 8.5 inches

Two Harbors: 8.3 inches

Ely: 7.2 inches

Cook: 7.1 inches

Duluth: 7 inches

Grand Rapids: 7 inches

Virginia: 6 inches

International Falls: 4.5 inches

Maple, WI: 4.5 inches

Here's how much snow central Minnesota and the metro got.

Fergus Falls: 15.1 inches

Garfield: 12.5 inches

Alexandria: 12.0 inches

Sauk Centre: 10.5 inches

Wadena: 10 inches

Montevideo: 8.5 inches

Little Falls: 8 inches

Benson: 8 inches

St Cloud: 7 inches

Brainerd: 7 inches

Clear Lake: 6.7 inches

Litchfield: 5.7 inches

Maple Lake: 5.5 inches

Monticello: 5 inches

Kerrick: 5.1 inches

Renville: 4.8 inches

Rush City: 4.5 inches

Zimmerman: 4.3 inches

Mora: 3.4 inches

Woodbury: 3 inches

Burnsville: 3 inches

Roseville: 3 inches

Chanhassen: 2.8 inches

Hutchinson: 2.5 inches

MSP Airport: 2.1 inches