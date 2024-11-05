Live Minnesota election results: Kelly Morrison vs. Tad Jude in CD3

The Brief Democrat Kelly Morrison is facing Republican Tad Jude in Minnesota's Third Congressional District Race. The seat was vacated by Dean Phillips, a Democrat, after he launched a bid for president in 2023, but later dropped out of the race.



Republican Tad Jude is facing off against Democrat Kelly Morrison in Minnesota's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Hennepin and Anoka counties.

Find other election results here.

Live results for Minnesota's CD-3

Results for Minnesota's Third Congressional District will start to come in when polls close at 8 p.m. You can find results below or by clicking here.

Background on the race

Both Jude and Morrison ran uncontested in the primary.

Previously, the Third Congressional District was held by Rep. Dean Phillips, who held the seat since 2019. Phillips announced he was not running for reelection in the district after he launched his presidential campaign in October 2023. In March 2024, Phillips dropped his presidential bid.

Who is Tad Jude?

Jude was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives at 20-years-old in 1972. He later served in the Minnesota Senate until 1988.

After serving in the Minnesota Senate, Jude then served on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

And most recently, Jude has been a Minnesota District Court Judge for 11 years.

Jude’s campaign focused on the economy, immigration, social security and Medicare, the environment, supporting law enforcement, supporting veterans and more.

Who is Kelly Morrison?

Morrison was a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and more recently she was a member of the Minnesota Senate in the 45th District.

Morrison resigned from the Minnesota Senate in June. While serving as a state senator, she was the vice chair of the transportation committee, and was also on the committees for environment, climate, and legacy, health and human services, and state and local government and veterans.

Before getting into politics, Morrison worked as an OB-GYN in Minnesota for over 20 years.

Her campaign focused on lowering the cost of health care, protecting reproductive rights, strengthening the economy, education, protecting the climate, improving mental health services, and more.