Rochester weighs $19M school referendum after measure failed last year

The Brief Voters in Rochester will decide on a $19 million school district referendum in addition to the presidential election on Nov. 5. The measure aims to prevent school closures, preserve jobs, and keep class sizes small, but would raise property taxes. A similar $10 million measure focused on equipment and technology failed last year, and the district relied on a Mayo Clinic donation to avoid cuts.



On Nov. 5, voters in Rochester will decide on more than just the next president. A referendum that would inject more than $19 million a year into the school district’s coffers will also be on the ballot.

What do we know

The measure, which is the second one in as many years, will prevent shutting down some schools, eliminating teaching and other positions and keep classroom sizes small, among other things, the district said.

But it would also raise property taxes, which even proponents said is a tough sell for some.

"Am I concerned? Absolutely. This keeps me up at night," said parent Sara Oberhelman-Eaton. "Do we enjoy paying taxes? No. But do we need to in order to keep these essential functions going? Absolutely."

The impact

If the measure passes, it would raise property taxes on a $350,000 home by $29 a month, according to the district.

The business community is also concerned about what could happen if the proposal fails.

"Those looking to make the move to Rochester, and also for those in Rochester, you want to make sure that our district is as competitive as it can be," said Ryan Parsons, president of Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

He pointed out that the city’s population is on track to rise by nearly 40,000 by 2040, which will mean more workers looking for jobs. He said schools will play a critical role in preparing those workers.

"To close schools now, or to lose support of workforce programs now, would not be good timing for a community that is so primed for positive things moving forward," he added.

Background

A similar measure, which focused exclusively on equipment and technology, failed in November 2023. That proposal called for $10 million a year.

After voters rejected the measure, Mayo Clinic donated the $10 million, allowing the district to stave off school closures and avoid other cuts.

But it can’t count on that this time around.

"I have faith that our community will come through, but I am absolutely, absolutely worried," Oberhelman-Eaton said.