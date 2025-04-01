Join FOX 9 at the Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals
The Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals is scheduled for Saturday, May 3. Animal lovers will come together at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the annual event.
Join a team today and walk to raise money for food, medical treatment, and support thousands of rescued animals.
You can sign up here.
