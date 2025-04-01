Join FOX 9 at the Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals

The Brief The Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals is being held on May 3 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The annual event raises money for the organization. You can register for the walk at the link below.



Join FOX 9 at the Walk for Animals!

AHS Walk for Animals

Local perspective:

The Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals is scheduled for Saturday, May 3. Animal lovers will come together at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the annual event.

Join a team today and walk to raise money for food, medical treatment, and support thousands of rescued animals.

You can sign up here.

Share your animal photos

Share photos of your pets with FOX 9 and they could be featured on FOX 9 and FOX9.com. Upload them here.