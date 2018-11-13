Sessions heatedly denies improper Russia contacts
video

Sessions heatedly denies improper Russia contacts

Attorney General Jeff Sessions heatedly denied on Tuesday having an undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. or conversations with any Russian officials about the U.S. election that sent Donald Trump to the White House. He vowed to defend his honor "against scurrilous and false allegations."

Brits head to the polls
video

Brits head to the polls

Exit polls suggest Prime Minister Theresa May's conservative party will lose seats but hold on to a slight majority in the U.K. snap election Thursday.