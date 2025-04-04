3 officers hurt, 7 squads damaged in Eau Claire chase

article

The Brief A 41-year-old man was arrested in Eau Claire, Wis., after a pursuit ended with three officers being injured. A total of seven squad cars were damaged as the driver tried to flee from the authorities. Authorities say the man was likely under the influence of an intoxicant. They found methamphetamine in his vehicle.



A 41-year-old man faces multiple charges after three Eau Claire, Wis., police officers were injured Thursday during a pursuit that ended in a field.

What happened

The backstory:

Authorities received a report of a vehicle driving on a bike trail in Eau Claire at about 6:42 a.m. When officers arrived, a pursuit started that was quickly terminated over concerns for public safety. The driver continued on the trail, nearly hitting a pedestrian and driving over curbs, running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic.

Police say they tried to stop his vehicle multiple times by using stop sticks, attempting to box the vehicle in and using a PIT maneuver. The chase resulted in several squad vehicles being damaged.

The pursuit ended in a field, where officers boxed in the vehicle. The suspect then drove into surrounding police vehicles in an attempt to flee. Officers had to ram his vehicle to end the pursuit.

The suspect refused commands to get out of the car, so police say they used non-lethal force, including PAVA pepper balls, to get him out. He was taken into custody at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect was believed to be under the influence of an intoxicant. They found methamphetamine in his vehicle. The man had been released from prison and paroled on March 27.

3 officers hurt

What we know:

Authorities say three officers were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They have been treated and released. Seven squad cars sustained damage in the incident, five of which are likely a total loss.

What’s next

Timeline:

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of feeling/eluding, hit-and-run with injury, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, recklessly endangering safety, resisting and a probation hold.

He also likely faces more charges and citations.