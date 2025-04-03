Man killed after hitting utility pole in Chisago County crash

The Brief An adult male died Thursday after his car left the road and hit a utility pole in Chisago County. The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. An eyewitness said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before going off the road.



Authorities say an adult male was killed Thursday afternoon after the vehicle was driving went off the road and hit a utility pole north of the Twin Cities metro.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 4 p.m. of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on Rush Point Drive near Dogwood Avenue in Nessel Township, which is north of North Branch. When authorities arrived, they located an adult male driver, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. There was nobody else inside the vehicle.

An eyewitness at the scene told authorities a vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it failed to navigate a curve and went off the road. The vehicle hit a utility pole.

The driver has only been identified as an adult male and his name won’t be released until family is notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.