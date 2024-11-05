Live Minnesota election results: Betty McCollum vs. May Lor Xiong in CD4

The Brief Betty McCollum is facing a challenge from Republican May Lor Xiong in the Fourth Congressional District. McCollum has held the seat since 2000. Results should start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Democratic incumbent Betty McCollum is facing a challenge from Republican May Lor Xiong for her seat in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which includes Washington and Ramsey counties.

Results for Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District will start to come in when polls close at 8 p.m.

Who is Betty McCollum?

McCollum has served Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District since 2000, with her campaign saying she has been a champion of education, protecting the environment, expanding health care access and fiscal responsibility.

Prior to being elected to Congress, McCollum served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1993 to 2000.

From 1987 to 1992, she was a member of the North St. Paul City Council.

In response to a Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) questionnaire prior to the election that asked why McCollum was running, she responded, "I am running to protect our democracy and our most fundamental freedoms, like women’s reproductive rights, from the dangers posed by Donald Trump and MAGA extremists."

McCollum said her main concerns were climate action funding, attacks on reproductive rights and, "the extremist, authoritarian agenda of Donald Trump."

Who is May Lor Xiong?

During Lor Xiong's campaign, she sought to focus on the economy, working families, and rising inflation.

Lor Xiong was born in Ban Vinai – a refugee camp in Thailand – and lived there until she was 8 years old, when her family immigrated to the U.S.

In an MPR questionnanaire that asked why she was running, she responded, "I cannot ignore the challenges facing East Metro Twin Cities and America today. High inflation and escalating crime rates are disrupting our lives, and our children's education is suffering."

Lor Xiong said her main goals are to fight for families suffering from inflation, saying, "Reckless spending in D.C. is stealing food from our children's plate and their future."