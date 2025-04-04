James Beard Awards 2025: Here are the Minnesota finalist nominees

The Brief The James Beard Foundation named five Minnesotan finalists in the Restaurant and Chef Awards. Rep. Angie Craig was also nominated for the Impact Award because of her work with family farmers. The winners will be announced on June 16.



Five Minnesotans have been named finalists in the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

James Beard Award nominees

The 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards are recognized across 28 categories, with several Twin Cities nominees. The James Beard Foundation named 11 semifinalists from Minnesota in January, with five advancing to the final round on Wednesday.

The 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award nominees from Minnesota are:

Best new restaurant: Bûcheron in Minneapolis

Best chef in the Midwest: Chef Shigeyuki Furukawa from Kado no Mise in Minneapolis

Best chef in the Midwest: Chef Diane Moua from Diane’s Place in Minneapolis

Best chef in the Midwest: Chef Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel in St. Paul

Outstanding wine and other beverages program: Bar Brava in Minneapolis

Rep. Angie Craig nominated

What they're saying:

Rep. Angie Craig was also named a nominee for the 2025 Impact Award because of her efforts in supporting family farmers to help lower food and fuel costs for people in the United States.

"It is an honor to be named as a 2025 James Beard Impact Awards Honoree," Rep. Craig said. "From the farmers who grow the food to the chefs who bring their products to life, it takes a village to feed the world. As the granddaughter of a farm foreman and now the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, I am committed to supporting the farmers, producers and small business owners who power the food economy and will continue working to ensure that every American can put food on the table."

What's next:

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Monday, June 16.