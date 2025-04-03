Hennepin County Attorney finds John Sawchak incompetent for trial

The Brief A Minneapolis man accused of shooting his neighbor while he was cutting a tree on his front lawn has been found incompetent to stand trial. John Sawchak was arrested in October 2024 in the shooting of his neighbor, Davis Moturi. It took Minneapolis police four days to get Sawchak into custody.



A Minneapolis man accused of shooting his neighbor has been found incompetent to stand trial by a second doctor.

The shooting

The backstory:

John Sawchak was arrested in October of 2024, accused of shooting his neighbor, Davis Moturi, who was outside doing yard work at the time. He was shot in the neck while cutting down a tree in his front yard.

The incident also sparked outrage against Minneapolis police as they took four days to get Sawchak into custody. Minneapolis City Council members wanted to know why.

Red Flag law

What we know:

The incident sparked the legislation of the Red Flag Law, which authorizes a judge to issue an Extreme Risk Protection Order that allows police to remove firearms from a person if that person is at risk of harming themselves or others.

The case

What's next:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office withdrew its request for a competency hearing, and agreed the court should enter a finding of incompetency.