Live Minnesota election results: Fawke vs. Johnson Stewart in Senate District 45

The Brief Republican Kathleen Fowke is challenging Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart in a special election for Senate District 45. The winner of the race will determine if Republicans or Democrats control the Minnesota Senate. This special election comes after Democrat Kelly Morrison vacated her seat to run for Congress in Minnesota's Third Congressional District.



Background on the race

In 2022, the DFL picked up enough seats in the Minnesota Senate to control both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature.

The sole Minnesota Senate race this election cycle was for the Senate District 45 seat left vacant by the resignation of Democrat Sen. Morrison, who is running for Dean Phillips' spot in Congress for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.

It's a special election race, and the single seat will decide which party will control the Minnesota Senate for the next two years.

Fowke ran in 2022 for the same seat but lost by 12 points to Morrison. Redistricting changed the district makeup. District 45 used to cover Crystal and parts of Golden Valley. The district now covers the Lake Minnetonka area.

Stewart was elected to the Minnesota State Senate in 2020, representing District 44.

Who is Kathleen Fowke?

Fowke is a real estate agent and started a nonprofit, KBS Dystonia Foundation, to help raise and donate money to the Minnesota Neurology Department to assist in funding research to find a cure.

Her top campaign issues include education, economic growth and affordability, community safety, affordable health care, mental health, climate and environment concerns, and infrastructure and transportation.

Who is Ann Johnson Stewart?

Johnson Stewart lives in Minnetonka and is a small business owner, civil engineer, professor at the University of Minnesota, and former state senator.

When previously in office, Johnson Stewart co-founded the Minnesota Legislature’s Pro-Choice Caucus. She was also the chief author and co-author of several bills and served on committees for Capital Investment, Transportation Finance and Policy, and Jobs and Economic Grown Finance and Policy.

Johnson Stewart’s top campaign issues are the economy, reproductive freedom rights, infrastructure, community safety, affordable healthcare, education, environmental concerns, and holding the government accountable.