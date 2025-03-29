Plane crashes in Brooklyn Park, house engulfed in flames

The Brief A plane crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon. A home is on fire and first responders are evacuating the area. The crash happened near the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway.



A plane crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon.

Brooklyn Park plane crash

What we know:

A plane crashed near the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA officials say the plane, a SOCATA TBM7, which is a single-engine business aircraft, departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.

FOX 9 has a crew at the scene of the crash that is actively gathering information from authorities.

A house is on fire and first responders are working to evacuate the area.

Officials at the scene said no one inside the house was injured.

A home on fire after a plane crash in Brooklyn Park. (FOX 9)

What we don't know:

Official details on injuries or the cause of the crash have not yet been released.

FAA officials say they do not know how many people were on board.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared a post saying "My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brookly Park and we are monitoring the situation closely. Grateful to the first responders answering the call."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.