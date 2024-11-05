Live Minnesota election results: Amy Klobuchar vs. Royce White in US Senate

The Brief U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is facing off against Republican Royce White. Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2006. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Democrat Amy Klobuchar is facing a challenge from Republican Royce White for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Live results for US Senate

Results for the U.S. Senate race in Minnesota will start to come in when polls close at 8 p.m.

Who is Amy Klobuchar?

When Klobuchar was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, she was Minnesota's first woman senator. She has since established herself as "The Senator Next Door" in her memoir.

In the years since, she has shown her willingness to reach across the aisle, having a role in bipartisan bills regulating artificial intelligence, bolstering dementia detection and treatment, as well as the Save Our Stages Act.

Klobuchar previously ran for president, announcing her candidacy during a snowy Minneapolis morning in 2019. She dropped out of the race in early March 2020 to throw her support behind Joe Biden, who was elected to the White House in November 2020.

Prior to becoming Minnesota's senator, she was elected to serve as Hennepin County Attorney in 1998, a role she held until 2006 when she ran for senator after Mark Dayton announced he wouldn't be seeking reelection.

Klobuchar was born in Plymouth and raised in the suburbs of the Twin Cities. Her mother worked as an elementary school teacher while her father was a sportswriter and columnist for the Star Tribune.

She has one daughter and is married to John D. Bessler, an attorney and law professor.

Klobuchar was treated for Stage 1A cancer in 2021 and is now cancer-free after a "minimally-invasive outpatient procedure" at Mayo Clinic earlier this year.

Who is Royce White?

Royce White is a native of the Twin Cities – he was born in St. Paul before he moved to Minneapolis, where he played basketball for the city’s powerhouse high school program, DeLaSalle, before wrapping up his prep career at Hopkins High School.

He later played for Iowa State for a season before being drafted by the Houston Rockets, though he never played for the team because of disputes over medical care protocol. He later played in just three games for the Sacramento Kings.

He led peaceful protests in the city following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

White is also a professional MMA fighter, losing one match in 2021.

White gained more popularity in the political realm through appearances on right-wing podcasts in 2021.

His campaign focused on supporting pro-life abortion policies, protecting the Second Amendment and reducing the size of the federal government.