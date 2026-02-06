Alex Pretti shooting: Minneapolis releases fire report, 911 calls

The Brief Minneapolis city officials released the fire and police incident reports related to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. Minneapolis Fire Department paramedics reported that Alex Pretti was unresponsive and not breathing when they arrived. The documents detail efforts to save Pretti's life and chaos that ensued after the shooting.



The City of Minneapolis released the fire department incident report and the 911 calls related to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, shedding light on the immediate response to the incident and the chaos that engulfed the area afterward.

Alex Pretti shooting Minneapolis Fire Department incident report

Big picture view:

The report from the Minneapolis Fire Department shows that medics were first dispatched to the intersection of 26th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South at 9:04 a.m. on Jan. 24 for a civilian who had been shot by ICE agents. It would later be determined that they were officers with U.S. Border Patrol.

Law enforcement then directed medics to where Pretti was laying in the street in front of 2608 Nicollet Avenue. They then radioed for the ambulance to proceed to the area with more medical equipment, which arrived at 9:13 a.m.

The report states that law enforcement were rendering first aid, but Pretti was unresponsive, not breathing, and pulseless with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Medics then began chest compressions and dressed his gunshot wounds. They then removed his clothing, which exposed additional gunshot wounds, and covered him with a thermal blanket while continuing CPR.

Pretti was then placed in an ambulance, where medics continued life-saving efforts.

The ambulance left the scene at 9:18 a.m., arriving at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) at 9:23 a.m.

The report ends with Pretti being treated in the HCMC Stab room. Staff reportedly released the responding paramedics at 9:40 a.m.

Alex Pretti was pronounced dead that morning.

Minneapolis Police Department incident report

Timeline:

While some of the incident detail report is redacted, law enforcement records show the response to 911 calls and reports of clashes between the crowd and federal agents.

The law enforcement incident report also shows the information being shared among officials and documents the response from law enforcement as the crowd grew larger and more volatile.

The report continues until late at night, when a peaceful crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting to mourn the death of Alex Pretti.

Key moments from the report are summarized below:

9:03 - EMS incident reported

9:04 - Report that "ICE JUST SHOT SOMEBODY, - AT LEAST 4 SHOTS."

9:07 - Incident confirmed as ICE agent shooting

9:09 - Report of video footage showing agents shot man after he was apprehended



9:16 - BCA advised of shooting and begins response



9:24 - Federal agents at the scene ask MPD to leave the shooting scene

9:35 - Federal agents gather at hospital in case crowd gathers there



9:41 - Federal agents start to leave shooting scene

9:47 - Minnesota State Patrol responds to shooting scene

9:53 - ICE agents deploy flash bangs, gas, crowd moves east

10:15 - All MPD agents clear from 26th and Nicollet

10:15 - EMS closes their incident



10:49 - FBI arrives to start investigation

10:49 - Border Patrol and ICE agents line up while wearing riot gear and gas masks

10:57 - BCA and FBI arrive at HCMC

11:08 - Protesters begin to barricade streets

11:12 - Protesters start dumpsters on fire

11:21 - Protesters throw objects at officers

11:23 - Command authorizes use of 40mm and MK9 OC spray

11:46 - Protesters throw ice chunks at officers

12:25 - FBI leaves scene

12:59 - Announcement being continuously made

13:29 - Demonstration forms at shooting location

14:56 - People gather around garbage can fire for warmth

15:02 - Department of Transportation closes streets to downtown

15:44 - Protesters on roof of building on 26th Street

18:17 - Confirmed parties open carrying rifles and pistols

18:19 - Law enformcent monitoring group at shooting scene and Whittier Park

23:30 - Group at shooting vigil grows smaller, authorities plan to reduce size of vehicle exclusionary zone at midnight