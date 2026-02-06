Far-right influencer Jake Lang charged for damaging ‘Prosecute ICE’ sculpture

The Brief Jake Lang is facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a sculpture that said "Prosecute ICE" at the Minnesota State Capitol. Lang claimed he was "exercising my First Amendment right to artistic expression." He made his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon.



Far-right influencer Jake Lang, who was pardoned for his role in the Jan. 6 riots, is facing a felony charge for reportedly damaging a "Prosecute ICE" sculpture at the Minnesota State Capitol, claiming it was an act of artistic expression.

Charges filed for damage to ‘Prosecute ICE’ sculpture

The backstory:

Ramsey County prosecutors charged 30-year-old Edward Jacob Lang with a felony count of first-degree damage to property. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

According to the complaint, the Common Defense Organization paid $6,250 to a local artist to create the ice sculpture and obtained a permit to display it on Capitol grounds from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. The organization also paid an additional $600 to have the sculpture removed after the permit period ended, with plans to donate it to a local business.

At around 2:30 p.m. that day, troopers at the Minnesota State Capitol were alerted to a vandalism incident. A man dressed in camouflage, identified in the complaint as Lang, allegedly kicked over and destroyed the letters "SECUTE" altering the ice sculpture that read "PROSECUTE ICE" to say "PRO ICE."

When stopped by troopers, Lang said he was on the Capitol grounds exercising his "First Amendment right to artistic expression." When asked about the damage, Lang said the sculpture was made of ice and could not sustain its structure. Lang also reportedly stated that he recorded the incident and posted it to his social media account.

"I was creating art. I was exercising my First Amendment right to artistic expression," Lang reportedly said.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors note, "the First Amendment does indeed protect artistic expression — the creation and display of an ice sculpture, for example. The First Amendment does not, however, provide protection against damaging someone else's property."

Lang made his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon, and remains in custody at Ramsey County Jail.

What the sculpture looked like before it was damaged. Photo courtesy of Ryan Thomas. (Supplied)