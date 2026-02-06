Minnesota’s first municipal cannabis dispensary opens in Anoka

The Brief Minnesota officially has its first government-run municipal cannabis dispensary. The Anoka Cannabis Company has officially opened its doors, offering cannabis flower, vapes, edibles, drinks, accessories and more. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has received 12 other applications for cannabis retail licenses throughout the state.



Minnesota’s first-ever government-run cannabis dispensary has officially opened its doors in Anoka County.

Anoka County dispensary opens

What we know:

The Anoka Cannabis Company held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, and opened on Friday at 839 East River Road, next to the city’s municipal liquor store.

The 3,000-square-foot building will only be open to pre-order reservations throughout its opening weekend, before making cannabis flower, vapes, edibles, drinks and accessories available to all walk-in customers on Monday.

Anoka County officials broke ground on the dispensary last May, and completed construction in January.

Dig deeper:

Officials with the dispensary hope the location will become profitable within its first year of operation, with associated taxes then benefiting county residents.

"Almost all of our income from this is going to be going right back into the city in situations such as levy breaks, and the making of new parks, recreational facilities, that kind of stuff," said Stephanie Rietz, the Anoka Cannabis supervisor, previously told FOX 9.

But unlike with municipal liquor stores, cities cannot enforce a monopoly, so they’ll likely have competition ahead once other entrepreneurs gain approvals.

Minnesota municipal dispensaries

What's next:

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has received 12 other applications for cannabis retail licenses, including:

City of Mounds View

City of Elk River DBA Cannabound

City of Osseo DBA Osseo Municipal Cannabis Store

City of Byron

City of Owatonna DBA Owatonna Cannabis Dispensary

Saint Anthony Village Cannabis Dispensary

Grand Rapids Municipal Dispensary

City of Buffalo

City of Blaine

City of St. Joseph DBA St. Joseph Municipal Dispensary

City of Wyoming

City of Lauderdale

Officials with Osseo have previously said they hope to have their own operations approved, and opened, by the end of 2026.