Snowmobile crash kills man in northern Minnesota

article

The Brief A fatal snowmobile crash occurred on the Arrowhead Snowmobile Trail in northern Minnesota on Tuesday. Two snowmobile drivers were navigating a curve and sideswiped, causing one driver to lose control and roll several times. The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.



A 57-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon after being ejected from his snowmobile when it rolled several times following a collision on a northern Minnesota trail.

Deadly snowmobile crash

The backstory:

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on the Arrowhead Snowmobile Trail about one mile north of Sheep Ranch Road in an unorganized township north of Orr.

A 911 caller reported there had been a collision between two snowmobiles, and that one of the drivers had been thrown from the machine and was unresponsive. First responders arrived on scene, and despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two snowmobile drivers were heading in opposite directions on the trail and while navigating a curve, the machines "collided in a side swipe fashion," the sheriff’s office said.

The driver then lost control of the snowmobile and rolled several times before being ejected, resulting in fatal injuries. The driver of the other snowmobile was not injured.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, but the sheriff’s office said he was a 57-year-old man.