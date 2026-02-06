US Rep. Morrison conducts oversight at Whipple, 2 other lawmakers denied access

The Brief Congresswoman Kelly Morrison was allowed inside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis to conduct congressional oversight, but two other lawmakers were not. Morrison described the conditions as "very dehumanizing", adding that the space where detainees are kept is "not a very large area." Rep. Angie Craig and Rep. Betty McCollum said they were denied access after being placed in a waiting room for about 40 minutes.



U.S. Representatives Kelly Morrison, Angie Craig and Betty McCollum made an unannounced visit to the Whipple detention facility, highlighting concerns over conditions and health protocols.

Only Morrison was allowed entry to the detention facility after she showed a court order that restored her right to enter.

Oversight conducted at ICE HQ

What we know:

Morrison's visit on Thursday, marked her third oversight attempt at Whipple. Morrison says despite a court order, agents initially denied her entry for nearly 30 minutes before allowing access.

During her visit, Morrison, a doctor with over 20 years of experience, discovered the absence of a protocol to prevent measles spreading between facilities.

What they're saying:

"We are continuing to receive horrifying reports of inhumane conditions inside of the Whipple building – and it is imperative that we are able to conduct unannounced oversight visits. This is a taxpayer-funded facility and Minnesotans deserve to know what’s happening inside. This is about restoring the rule of law, protecting our constituents, and holding this administration accountable.

"It’s abundantly clear that Whipple is not at all equipped to handle what the Trump Administration is doing with their cruel and chaotic ‘Operation Metro Surge.’ I am stunned by the inability or unwillingness of the federal agents to answer some of the most basic questions about their operations and protocols.

"The Trump Administration’s policies are putting people’s lives, health, and security at risk with their incompetence, cruelty, and lawlessness. This poses a threat to all Minnesotans. I am especially concerned to learn that there is no protocol to prevent the spread of measles between Texas and Minnesota facilities.

"The lack of humanity and adherence to the rule of law is beneath what we should expect from our country," said Morrison.

The backstory:

The Trump Administration's policy required Congress members to give seven days' notice before visiting detention facilities, a policy stayed by a federal court on Monday. Morrison's visit was her first since a judge ruled to restore her oversight rights.

Morrison joined a lawsuit against the Trump Administration after being denied entry to Whipple on Jan. 10. The court issued a temporary restraining order against the policy.

Morrison was allowed into the Whipple detention facility as she is one of the 13 plaintiffs in the court case against the seven-day policy. Craig and McCollum are not listed as plaintiffs in the court case.

Lawmakers are calling for all members of Congress to be allowed into federal detention facilities, without seven-days notice.