ELECTION RESULTS: 2022 Minnesota midterm results roundup

Minnesotans are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, to make their voices heard in the Midterm Election.

On the ballot, there are statewide races, including for governor, attorney general, U.S. representatives, and state representatives and senators, as well as local races, such as county and city officials.

Here's a look at what happened on Election Day.

YOU CAN FIND MINNESOTA ELECTION RESULTS BELOW AFTER POLLS CLOSE AT 8 P.M. ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8.

After waiting in line for about 15 minutes, DFL Gov. Tim Walz voted around 7:30 a.m. in St. Paul with wife Gwen and daughter Hope. It was Hope's first time voting for her dad in a general election. She turned 18 just after the 2018 general.

"We think there’s gonna be big turnout, which is a celebration of democracy," Walz said.

Challenger Scott Jensen, a Republican, voted early Tuesday morning in the southwest suburbs with his wife Mary. He said, "I don’t think we left any gas in the tank."

Jensen plans to see patients the rest of the day before the GOP's election night party in St. Louis Park.

DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison voted early, while Republican challenger Jim Schultz voted Tuesday morning in Minnetonka with his wife and young daughters.

"We're not taking anything for granted, but I think we're on track to win this race," Schultz said.

Late in this campaign, Schultz campaigned separately from Jensen and is even doing his own election night event in Minnetonka.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig voted Tuesday morning in Prior Lake. She detailed plans to make six stops (New Prague, Northfield, Hastings, Burnsville, Eagan, and Cottage Grove) before holding her election night event in Savage.

Republican challenger Tyler Kistner voted early on Nov. 3.

