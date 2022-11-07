ELECTION RESULTS: 2022 Minnesota midterm results roundup

Minnesotans are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, to make their voices heard in the Midterm Election.

On the ballot, there are statewide races, including for governor, attorney general, U.S. representatives, and state representatives and senators, as well as local races, such as county and city officials.

Here's a look at what happened on Election Day.

YOU CAN FIND MINNESOTA ELECTION RESULTS BELOW AFTER POLLS CLOSE AT 8 P.M. ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8.

