GrapeTree Medical Staffing pays $336,000 to workers after state discovers wage theft

GrapeTree Medical Staffing LLC was ordered to pay about $336,000 to almost 1,000 employees by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) after an investigation found that the company charged employees between $50 and $200 to book a work shift.

DLI states that the fee was waived if the shift was completed, but the booking fee was deducted from future paychecks if the employee missed or canceled the shift.

What we know

State officials say the company entered into a consent order with the Minnesota DLI where they "agreed to pay back about $336,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 997 employees".

DLI said the actions taken by GrapeTree violated the Minnesota Payment of Wages Act.

Labor officials audited GrapeTree from July 12, 2020, to July 12, 2022, and found that the company deducted wages from 997 workers for booking fees.

What they're saying

DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach released a statement saying "Health care staff members worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure Minnesotans had access to much-needed medical attention. No one should have to give up their hard-earned wages to secure employment, including our most essential workers."

A spokesperson for GrapeTree sent the following statement from the company's CEO:

"GrapeTree Medical Staffing has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry related to its "booking fee" policy. As part of this agreement, GrapeTree will refund booking fees to Minnesota-based healthcare professionals for shifts abandoned during the specific period defined by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. GrapeTree had previously already discontinued the practice of charging booking fees for access to book shifts through the portal.

"GrapeTree disputes and does not admit the violations of law alleged by the Department and is entering into this Agreement for the sole purpose of bringing this matter to an efficient resolution.

"GrapeTree diligently designs its policies in accordance with the law and in the best interests of its health care professionals. GrapeTree appreciates and values their hard work and dedication and remains committed to supporting them as they provide essential care to the communities we serve."

Anyone who believes they could be a victim of wage theft can contact Labor Standards at 651-284-5075 or send a message to dli.laborstandards@state.mn.us.

DLI added that the Illinois Attorney General announced another settlement agreement with GrapeTree for similar violations on July 6.

The company operates in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Idaho, North Dakota and Wisconsin.