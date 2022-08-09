Minnesota Primary Election results: Attorney General

article

The Republican primary for Minnesota Attorney General is the only competitive race as incumbent Keith Ellison is expected to win the Democratic nomination.

The race pits GOP-endorsed candidate Jim Schultz against 2018 Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow, who is running despite losing the party's endorsement back in May. Wardlow had the Republican Party's endorsement in 2018, and he narrowly lost to Ellison.

But Wardlow's decision to run without the GOP's endorsement has angered Republican Party officials, with the party running adds against him leading up to the primary. While Schultz is the favorite, Wardlow is betting on an anti-establishment mood among the Minnesota Republican base to carry him to victory.

Republicans are viewing the Minnesota Attorney General's race as their most winnable statewide election due to the fact Ellison only beat Wardlow by 4 percentage points in 2018, which saw a blue wave.

Here are the results for the Minnesota Attorney General primaries:

