Minneapolis park and recreation workers, board reach tentative agreement

article

The Minneapolis park and recreation workers have reached a tentative agreement with the board after a three-week strike.

What we know

According to a post on X, the LIUNA Local 363 union said on Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The announcement comes as some park union workers walked off the job on the Fourth of July for a week-long strike, which was then extended "indefinitely."

The union previously said the employees have been working without a contract since the beginning of the year. The employees who maintain 180 parks across the city were calling for better pay, benefits and working conditions.

The post on X added that pickets planned for Friday have been canceled.

What we don’t know

The union did not provide details about the tentative agreement and said it is going back to the bargaining table to iron out details about park employees returning to work.

They are expected to announce more information when available.

FOX 9 reached out to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board for comment.