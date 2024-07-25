Minneapolis crisis response team handles thousands of calls once routed to police

The Minneapolis crisis response team, which was formed as an alternative to police after the murder of George Floyd, has responded to more than 20,000 calls since it was formed – handling calls ranging from mental health to homelessness and addiction.

Why it matters

The Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) team was formed in 2021 and was cited as a critical tool for police reform by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ called the Minneapolis crisis team a "compassionate alternative response" after investigating the Minneapolis Police Department.

"We have entirely revamped our safety system," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "When we get a difficult call in right now, it’s not just about sending officers with a gun to this particular problem."

How it helps

On a recent day in July, the FOX 9 Investigators joined the crisis response team in Minneapolis. The team responded to welfare checks and mentally distressed residents all over the city.

"It’s really powerful to be able to listen to what the person is going through because what I see as a crisis is completely different from what they’re going through," said behavior crisis responder Elias Rosas-Lee.

During one call, the team aided a woman in distress who had not eaten nor taken her medication in a few days. The team helped stabilize the woman, who had a known mental health history, and contacted her social worker.

"We can’t save anybody, they have to save themselves," said behavioral crisis responder David Ruth. "But what we could do is give them the proper resources and hope."

How it's going

The service was launched in 2021 and is free to the public. It was expanded to a 24/7 service last year.

"All over the country folks are calling for an alternative response," said Keara Nadeau-Grandy, director of clinical operations at Canopy Roots, which operates the crisis team.

The BCR team is unarmed and responds to calls that have been screened to ensure there is no violence involved.

"Everybody always thinks about the situations where law enforcement has been involved – and it has not turned out very well, "said Nadeau-Grandy. "We hope that we can reduce those incidents.