Lake Nokomis blue-green algae health advisory in effect

After finding toxin levels exceeding Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) guidelines in a sample of Lake Nokomis’ main beach water while monitoring blue-green algae, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has issued a health advisory.

MPRB has since issued a "hazardous algae advisory" for the beach, effective immediately. Staff have added advisory-related signage at that location to inform potential swimmers.

All other Minneapolis beaches currently have acceptable levels of blue-green algae sampling, MPRB says.

Several Minneapolis beaches have been closed so far this summer due to elevated E. coli levels.

There have been no reports of illness from swimmers at any beach locations so far.

MPRB continues to test city lakes throughout the summer to monitor lake water quality, and will close beaches when necessary, officials say.

Ingesting water with elevated blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) levels can be harmful to both humans and pets. MPRB advises people, "When in doubt, stay out."

If exposed, people should rinse off immediately.

Updated information regarding blue-green algae sampling can be found here.