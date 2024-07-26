Walz VP candidacy getting boost from social media platforms

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is reportedly on the short list of potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris.



Even though the governor seems to have been on the list from the starting gun, he was seen as something of a longshot.

Oddsmakers put him as low as eighth most likely to get the nod.

But the dark horse may be moving up.

Second in command is first on the minds of the political world these days.

With the dust settled on the Republican national convention and the Democrats coalescing around Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate, only one name on the November ballot is still unknown.

Hamline political scientist David Schultz says research shows the pick for vice president barely moves the needle in the election, but the selection is still relevant.

"The choice of a vice president is really more about how it gets the base excited within the party," Schultz told FOX 9.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly may give the ticket a boost in swing states.

But Gov. Tim Walz seems to be creating that excitement after a series of appearances on national networks, like Fox News.



"He sounds like a normal person," said Sen. Tina Smith. "And I love the way he's sort of channeling what people who live in small towns and rural communities think about all of this."

Sen. Smith isn’t endorsing her governor for VP, but what she’s seeing is what’s gotten the attention of national Democratic fundraising figures.

Beto O’Rourke called him the real deal and brought up Walz’s background as a teacher, a coach and a veteran of the National Guard.

Gun control activist and Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg has repeatedly posted his support for Walz on social media.

He’s also drawn fire from Minnesota Republicans and even former President Donald Trump.

Schultz says the DFL’s success in passing liberal priorities the last two years may help the governor within his own party, but Republicans could flip it on him.

"While in Minnesota, Walz may be looked at as a moderate, if we go to places like Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, if you go to the other swing states,

he's going to look like a clear, very far left liberal," Schultz said.

If the longshot came true and Walz became VP, it would set off a chain of promotions, making Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Minnesota’s first female and first Native American governor, and state Senator Bobby Jo Champion its first Black lieutenant governor.



And just getting on the ticket could drastically change the landscape of the campaign in Minnesota.

"Let's say, for example, that Harris had already announced that it's going to be Walz," Schulz said. "Would that change Trump's decision to come to St. Cloud this weekend in terms of campaigning?"

People in the governor’s office tell FOX 9 they expect a decision late next week, but it could come as late as the convention later in August.