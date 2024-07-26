Minneapolis City Council introduces new safety plan with alternatives to police response

Minneapolis City Council members are asking the public for feedback on a new public safety model that they hope will restore trust in public safety services.

Officials say the Public Safety Beyond Policing Action Plan is based on an outline of a community safety system that will include "preventative, restorative and response services beyond policing."

What we know

City leaders say they are moving to codify the Public Safety Beyond Policing Action Plan after the Minneapolis Safe and Thriving Communities Blueprint that was announced last year.

The first draft of the Public Safety Beyond Policing Action Plan was presented earlier this week. City officials say public comment and feedback on the 10-year plan will be taken for 45 days.

An overview and briefing detailing the progress of the Safe and Thriving Communities Report was presented during Wednesday's Public Health and Safety Committee (PHS).

Public engagement and comment sessions will also be held in front of the PHS committee before the final adoption of the plan, which is expected to happen in the fall of 2024.

What they're saying

Minneapolis officials say "there has been little or unclear movement on implementation by the administration" since the last city-wide community safety plan last year.

A news release announcing the latest policing plan said there are concerns over a "lack of seriousness" about the city implementing a new comprehensive safety system.

Vice Chair of the Public Health and Safety Committee and City Council Member Robin Wonsley said the following in the same news release: "Council is serious about realizing the comprehensive public safety system that our residents have asked for since May 2020. We can have a city where there are a multitude of preventive, responsive, and restorative services to meet our public safety needs efficiently and equitably. The Safe and Thriving Communities Report and the Public Safety Beyond Policing Action Plan includes a clear ten-year guide to make this vision a reality."

Public Health and Safety Chair and City Council Member Chavez said "Ward 9 is home to one of the most diverse communities in the whole state and residents are deeply engaged in leading on public safety work. Residents are tired of empty promises and slow progress when it comes to their safety needs. The time to act is now and the Council is ready to continue to lead on keeping all of us safe."

Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Paynes released a statement saying "This is the City Council flexing our oversight responsibility. The administration put forward a plan with the Safe and Thriving Communities report and we are making sure the promise of this plan is fulfilled with transparency and with the input of our community at the center of it."

Background

This is the latest development after the Safe and Thriving Communities plan was announced last year. Advocates say it took a "holistic approach" to public safety.

That plan came after the development of a plan was requested by Mayor Jacob Frey in 2021.

City officials say they are currently in phase one of implementing the Safe and Thriving Communities plan.

The Minneapolis City Council also approved a new police contract earlier this month that includes a nearly 22% pay raise for officers over the next three years.