Body of missing Minnesota college student recovered from river in Montana

The body of the missing Minnesota college student and hiker was recovered from a river in Montana on Wednesday.

What we know

According to officials, the body of Dylan Honnoll was recovered from a river in the Beartooth Mountains, northwest of Red Lodge, Montana. Honnoll's body was found under fast-moving water.

The Red Lodge Fire Rescue says Honnoll suffered fatal injuries after he fell into the rapids below Rimrock Lake in the East Rosebud Creek on July 12.

According to authorities, Honnoll was trying to cross the creek while hiking the "Beaten Path" trail from East Rosebud Lake to Cooke City when he fell.

Honnoll is from Minnesota but had just finished his sophomore year at Montana State University.

What they're saying

"Locating Dylan in the fast-moving river was very challenging," said Red Lodge Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jon Trapp. "With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team and help from many of our partners, we are honored to be able to help return him to his family."

"Our thoughts go out to Dylan’s family, friends and fellow students during this difficult time. Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many agencies and volunteers who assisted with this search, including the helicopter support provided by the Montana Army National Guard, Two Bear Air Rescue, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department," Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a post on social media.