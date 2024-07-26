Minnesota Vikings’ Chuck Foreman: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week Unscripted features part 2 of Dawn’s candid conversation with Vikings Legend Chuck Foreman.

Foreman speaks of the great Vikings teams he was a part of in the past, and how he believes many players on those teams haven’t received enough credit for their talents and what they accomplished due to falling short of a Super Bowl title.

Much like legendary Vikings Jim Marshall, Foreman still awaits his call to the NFL Hall of Fame.

He also speaks about how he changed the way the running back position was utilized, and much more.