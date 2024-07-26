Man seriously burned in Meeker County after using an accelerant to burn brush

article

A man suffered serious burns after using an accelerant to burn a brush pile in Dassel Township Thursday.

What we know

According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, just before 1 p.m., authorities responded to a home on the 27500 block of 742nd Avenue.

At the scene, deputies found that a 53-year-old man was helping family with yard work when he tried to burn a brush pile with an accelerant, law enforcement said. The fire started but came back on the man, which caused severe burns on a large portion of his body.

The victim was then airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated.

Authorities have deemed the incident an accident.

What we don't know

Authorities say the extent of the man's injuries were not determined at the scene.

Law enforcement did not say what the man's current condition is.