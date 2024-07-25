Ramsey restaurant struggling amid Hwy 10 construction hosts fundraiser

The Ramsey, Minnesota community came together to support a local pizzeria that has been hit hard by construction along Highway 10.

What's the problem?

Aurelio's Pizza is typically in a prime real estate spot, located in a plaza off Highway 10 at Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW. However, ongoing construction right in front of the restaurant has made it difficult for customers to get to the restaurant.

The restaurant moved to that location five years ago… but it hasn't been easy.

"When we moved here five years ago, we had one good year," explained owner Sara Stawski. "Then we had three years of COVID, and now we're having one year of construction… This is worse than COVID (financially) really, because there's nothing to help you get through construction."

Owners say business has been down 40 percent, compared to the same time last year, due to that construction.

"We are hidden behind a mound of dirt," added Stawski. "So it's really hard to get here right now."

How are people supporting the restaurant?

After discussing with friends about the tough times the restaurant was facing, comedians Nate Hood and Justin Neal got ahold of Stawski and offered to put on a benefit show.

"Friends of mine are friends of the owner," explained Neal. "They shared the situation happening outside – the construction and the impact on their business. I'm a comic and a producer of comedy shows, so I thought what a great chance [to hold a benefit]."

The comedy shows turned out to be a hit with the restaurant adding a second show after the first sold out.

What's next?

Stawski says they plan to host more comedy nights in September.

She also wants to point out that others are going through a difficult time.

"I'm not the only business struggling," she said. "Everyone along the strip, along Highway 10, is struggling. So, get out there, support all the businesses… We all need the support right now."