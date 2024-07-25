Waite Park crane collapse leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after part of a crane fell on top of them on Tuesday morning in Waite Park.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The Waite Park Police Department said a "large section of crane was being assembled when it fell from an elevated workstation" just before 11 a.m. on the 400 block of 7th Avenue North in Waite Park.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office listed the cause of death for the man as multiple blunt force injuries.