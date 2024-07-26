I-35 lane closures in Forest Lake area rescheduled to start Friday
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The partial lane closure on Interstate 35 in the Forest Lake area has been rescheduled to start on Friday.
Construction was initially set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has rescheduled the closure for 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
What we know
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, southbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between Broadway Avenue and I-35 until 10 a.m. on Sunday. In the same area, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
The lane reduction is so crews can work on concrete repairs, according to MnDOT.
Further construction plans
Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, a half mile north of Highway 8 to Highway 8 will be reduced to a single lane. To accommodate weekend traffic, crews will reopen the lanes each Sunday, but the lane restrictions are expected to last around two weeks.
The same sections of southbound I-35 affected in July will again be reduced to a single lane from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Similarly, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
