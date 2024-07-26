I-35 lane closures in Forest Lake area rescheduled to start Friday

article

The partial lane closure on Interstate 35 in the Forest Lake area has been rescheduled to start on Friday.

Construction was initially set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has rescheduled the closure for 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

What we know

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, southbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between Broadway Avenue and I-35 until 10 a.m. on Sunday. In the same area, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The lane reduction is so crews can work on concrete repairs, according to MnDOT.

Further construction plans

Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, a half mile north of Highway 8 to Highway 8 will be reduced to a single lane. To accommodate weekend traffic, crews will reopen the lanes each Sunday, but the lane restrictions are expected to last around two weeks.

The same sections of southbound I-35 affected in July will again be reduced to a single lane from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Similarly, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Visit MnDOT's website here for the latest on construction projects.