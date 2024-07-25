Brooklyn Park dog attack: Boy not expected to survive injuries

The family of a little boy on life support after a dog attack in Brooklyn Park is speaking out.

Three-year-old Covil Allen remains on life support, but his family says he isn’t going to survive. They have already said their goodbyes and plan to donate his organs in the coming days when he is taken off life support – after doctors determined his injuries were too severe.

Family to donate organs

Covil Allen was born in December 2020. Now, three years old, his family says he has no brain activity after the attack.

"This has been a horrific tragedy for our family," the Allens said in a statement to FOX 9. "With our tragedy, we would like something good to come from it, so we are donating his organs and with that, his bright spirit will live on."

What happened during the attack?

Last Friday, Covil was in the backyard of a home in Brooklyn Park with his mother, Tasha, and older brother, Christian, to pick out a puppy when he was attacked by two dogs – the puppy's parents.

Covil’s father, Chuck, explained that there has been misinformation about the incident, adding stress as they grieve. He clarified that the dogs involved were American Bulldogs, not pit bulls, and that Tasha immediately fought to free Covil from the attack before police arrived.

Chuck explained that while Tasha and Christian were playing with a puppy, Covil was playing nearby. Tasha heard him scream and she and the dog's owner immediately moved to intervene.

By the time police and an ambulance arrived, Covil had been separated from the dogs, and CPR was being attempted. The dogs were put down to remove Covil from the backyard safely.

What injuries did Covil suffer?

Covil suffered a fractured skull, jaw, collarbone, vertebrae, and a punctured lung. Tasha has had two surgeries on her right calf due to her own dog bite injuries and is awaiting a third surgery.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the family is quickly approaching its $35,000 goal to assist with costs amid their grief.