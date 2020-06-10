'Inclusion is key': Minnesota entrepreneur creates new brand for Black girls
After working years in the retail marketing industry, entrepreneur Audra Robinson is working to fill a void.
A memorial for victims of law enforcement killings in Minneapolis
At the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, George Floyd’s life is being memorialized along with the other victims of law enforcement killings.
Wild's Matt Dumba creates 'Rebuild Minnesota' to help Lake Street community impacted by George Floyd
A week after joining the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba announced Thursday he’ll do his part to help Lake Street in south Minneapolis recover from damage done in the civil unrest that came after the death of George Floyd.
Former member of Minneapolis Police Conduct Review Panel talks latest reform efforts
In the wake of George Floyd’s death, FOX 9 is dedicated to bringing the conversation on issues such as racism and social inequality to the forefront.
FOX 9 'Voices For Change' discusses racism, prejudice and social inequity
FOX 9's "Voices For Change" brought together several community leaders to discuss racism, prejudice, and social inequity as well as how we can effect real change following the death of George Floyd.