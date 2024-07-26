Minnesota weather: Hot and humid days arrive and stick around

Hazy, hot, and humid. This will likely be the theme of our forecast in Minnesota for a while.

The heat has arrived

The heat and humidity arrive on Friday and last through our extended forecast. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s most days along with some lower 90s. Dew points will rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s making for many steamy days in a row.

While each individual day won’t be extremely hot, the stretch of heat will play a factor for us here in Minnesota. Days on end of heat and humidity will lead to the longest stretch of hot weather for us this year.



So far this summer we’ve had 15 days when temperatures hit 85 degrees and above. What we’ve been lacking has been extended periods of heat. We’ve only had one three-day stretch of temperatures at 85 degrees or above.

Otherwise, we’ve had one or two days of heat followed by temperatures not quite hitting 85. That stretch of heat was June 23-25th, where temperatures peaked at 85, 86, and 85 degrees consecutively.

(FOX 9)

Wildfire smoke

The hint of smoke has been in the sky this week and will likely linger in the days to come. Canadian wildfires in the last few years have led to smoky summer sky conditions. As of right now, wildfires across Canada are only here and there, but our current smoky sky is from parts of the western lower 48.

Many fires are currently burning from Montana to the Pacific Northwest. Along with fires to the west, there are also fires burning in parts of the desert southwest.

Our current upper-level weather pattern is set up to bring smoke from both locations where wildfires are burning. If the fires continue to burn to our west, the forecast trend may lead to hazy and smoky sky conditions for a little while longer.

You can check current Minnesota air quality here.