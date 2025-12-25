Kevin Garnett dons 'Black Trees' Wolves jersey in Christmas Eve video

Kevin Garnett got a Black Trees Timberwolves jersey for Christmas this year as the Minnesota legend prepares to finally have his jersey retired by the franchise.

Garnett gets jersey gift

What we know:

In a series of videos posted online on Christmas Eve, the Timberwolves shared videos of Kevin Garnett opening his Christmas gift from the team: A Black Trees #21 Garnett jersey.

Garnett and the Wolves were perennial playoff contenders during the "Black Trees" years, most notably in 2004 when he won the MVP and led a run to the Western Conference Finals.

The Wolves brought back a revamped version of the Black Trees this season as an alternative jersey for the Wolves.

Big picture view:

Last week, the team announced Garnett would finally have his jersey number retired by the Timberwolves in a future ceremony. A news release from the team and an email sent to season ticketholders suggests the ceremony will be held at some point next year. However, an exact date has not yet been set.

For years, it seemed like Garnett would never have his jersey retired in Minnesota after a fallout between the legend and former Wolves' owner Glen Taylor. After returning to the Wolves in the latter years of his playing career, Garnett claims Taylor reneged on a deal to bring him into the front office. In the ensuing years, Garnett had bitter words for Taylor, at one point referring to him as a "snake."

New owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have been able to patch things up with the Timberwolves legend, reaching an agreement on the jersey retirement and a deal for Garnett to become a team ambassador.

What's next:

Coming off a win at home over the Knicks on Tuesday, the Wolves are headed to Denver to take on the Nuggets for a Christmas Day game. Tipoff for that game is at 9:30 p.m. central time.