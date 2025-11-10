Minnesota United FC gets dramatic win over Seattle to advance in MLS Cup Playoffs

The Brief Minnesota United FC is in the Western Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs after a dramatic win over Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday at Allianz Field. The Loons were able to play to a 3-3 tie and get to penalty kicks despite losing Joseph Rosales to a red card in the 41st minute. Penalty kicks went 10 rounds, with MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair scoring the winning goal.



You’re not going to find a more dramatic way to get a playoff win than what Minnesota United FC pulled off Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field.

The Loons beat Seattle Sounders FC in penalty kicks for the second time in three games to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs. To say they faced adversity in the process is an understatement.

Loons beat Seattle down man in PKs

How it happened:

Seattle scored twice in the first eight minutes as the Loons trailed 2-0 early. Minnesota United cut it to 2-1 on a goal in the 19th minute.

Then, Minnesota United FC lost Joseph Rosales for the game in the 41st minute after he was assessed a red card. The Loons tied it 2-2 in the 61st minute with a goal from Jefferson Diaz, then took the lead with a goal from Anthony Markanich in the 71st minute. The Loons are the first team in MLS Playoff history to score tying and go-ahead goals down a man.

Seattle got the equalizer in the 88th minute, and the match went to penalty kicks.

It went 10 rounds, when Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who normally makes saves, scored to give Minnesota the lead. Seattle keeper Anthony Thomas tried to answer, but hit the crossbar, giving the Loons one of their most improbable wins in franchise history.

"For us to ultimately come out on top in a game like that, it’s insane," Loons’ coach Eric Ramsay said.

"What I said before the game was find a way to get the result. At this point in the season, it’s the results that matter, St. Clair said. "I don’t think anyone would’ve drew it up the way it happened, but I think we responded well."

San Diego FC next

What's next:

The Loons now have to wait two weeks for their next playoff game, and the format changes to single elimination. Minnesota United FC travels to San Diego for a 9 p.m. kickoff on Monday, Nov. 24.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Finals. The Loons finished five points behind San Diego in the MLS regular season, and the two teams split regular season matches. Minnesota lost to San Diego 4-2 at Allianz Field in June, then got a 3-1 road win in September.