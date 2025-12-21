Timberwolves coach Chris Finch fined $35K after ejection

article

The Brief Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Sunday. Finch was ejected with about six minutes left in the first quarter of Friday night's 112-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was the second ejection of Finch's career.



Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn’t waste much time in getting ejected from Friday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But he’ll have to pay the price for it.

Chris Finch fined by NBA

What we know:

Finch on Sunday was fined $35,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected.

Finch was assessed two technical fouls and tossed from the game with 6:19 left in the first quarter. The Timberwolves won the game 112-107, handing the Thunder just their third loss of the season.

Finch had an outburst on the officiating crew after Anthony Edwards drove the lane for a contested shot, without a whistle for a foul. After getting ejected, he had to be restrained by assistant coaches before eventually leaving the court.

It’s just the second ejection of Finch’s career.

Timberwolves beat Thunder

Why you should care:

Edwards had 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks to beat the best team in the NBA. He hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late regulation, then blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim and got a steal in three consecutive possessions.