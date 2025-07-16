Minnesota Aurora FC 2 opts out of UPSL National Finals due to heat concerns

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC 2 is opting out of this weekend's UPSL National Finals due to concerns over extreme heat in the Kansas City area. The schedule had Aurora played four games in a three-day stretch. The team made the decision in good conscience for the well-being of its players.



Minnesota Aurora FC 2 was set to compete in the United Premier Soccer League National Finals this weekend, but the team has opted out of the tournament due to extreme heat in the forecast in Kansas City.

Minnesota Aurora FC 2 opts out

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC 2 was scheduled to face Sparta FC Friday night in Kansas City. It’s the first of four matches scheduled over three days. They’re also scheduled for matches at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Team officials say they’re not participating in good conscience to protect their players’ well-being.

What they're saying:

"The current format of the proposed UPSL National Finals weekend includes four matches over three days in extreme heat. As an organization deeply committed to the health and safety of our players and staff, we cannot in good conscience participate under conditions that could jeopardize player well-being or impact their college seasons and long-term development.

"We respectfully urge the UPSL to reconsider the structure of its national championship, emphasizing quality over quantity. A true national final should feature the top teams competing in a format that prioritizes player welfare, transparency, and proper logistical support - not a compressed schedule with limited communication."

Minnesota Aurora FC 2’s season

Local perspective:

Minnesota Aurora FC 2 finished its 2025 regular season 10-1-1.

"Thank you to our Aurora 2 players, coaches, and fans for an exceptional season. We are proud of all that you’ve accomplished," the team said in a statement.