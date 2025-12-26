Vikings fans give Harrison Smith standing ovation during win over Lions

article

The Brief Harrison Smith had three tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and three pass break-ups in Thursday's 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions. Vikings fans gave Smith a standing ovation as he was shown on the jumbotron during the two-minute warning. He became emotional in the locker room after getting a game ball, breaking down the team huddle and speaking to media. Smith has spent his entire 14-year career in Minnesota.



It was the two-minute warning on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings were on their way to a 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings’ win eliminated the Lions from the NFC Playoffs, and put the Green Bay Packers in. Veteran safety Harrison Smith was shown on the jumbotron, and got a standing ovation from Vikings’ fans.

"It’s so well-deserved. He’s remarkable, one of my all-time favorites," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game.

Harrison Smith gets emotional

The backstory:

Smith had one of his best games in recent memory as part of a dominating defensive effort against the Lions. Three tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one sack and three pass break-ups. He now joins Ronde Barber as one of two players in NFL history with at least 38 career interceptions and 21.5 sacks.

He got a game ball from O’Connell, broke the team huddle down and fought tears speaking with media in the locker room after the game. He said it was one of the best defensive games he’s ever been a part of.

"I just wanted to show my gratitude. Not everyone’s career gets to go that way and I’m not naïve to that. I just want to show my appreciation to the fans. It’s pretty special," Smith said. "The fans here have never experienced a Super Bowl, always show up. For them to keep showing up, it just shows how much they love the team, everything that goes into it. We’re out of the playoffs, everybody shows up in white, they do their part. One of these days, they’ll get it."

One more year for Smith?

Why you should care:

The Vikings close out the regular season next weekend against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Will it mark a curtain call for Smith? He’s spent his entire 14-year career with the Vikings and is a fan favorite.

He’s 36 years old, but looks like he can still play. Can O’Connell convince him to return for 2026? Many thought he would retire after last season.

"Harrison Smith, that was a fun one to end the postgame, bringing him up in front of the team. I’ve been nudge, nudge and just keep on saying I know you’re having a lot of fun doing it," O’Connell said.

Smith will ponder his future after the season. Thursday, he was proud of his team for playing like it was battling for a playoff spot when they were eliminated weeks ago, and could be mentally checked out. They forced six turnovers against a Lions’ team that had committed eight the previous 15 games.

"When you’re bumped out of the playoffs, there’s just some realities that set in. To have the players that we have, it’s very easy to think ‘I’m not going to go all in, I’m going to think about my career.’ There’s something about this group on defense, when you get between the lines you just go all out," Smith said. "I forget my age and just enjoy the moment."