Wolves set to retire Kevin Garnett's number as former star rejoins franchise

article

The Brief Kevin Garnett will finally have his number retired by the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to an ESPN report. The retirement ceremony will happen at some point over the next two years. Garnett is also slated to take a role with the Timberwolves.



Kevin Garnett will reportedly finally have his number retired by the Minnesota Timberwolves and join the team in an off-court role, ending a years-long feud between the NBA legend and his former team, according to an ESPN report.

Kevin Garnett's number retired

What we know:

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Garnett's number 21 will be retired at some point over the next two years in Minnesota.

The Wolves shared the news in a post on X, writing: "The Big Ticket is Back" with a graphic of Garnett in a Wolves jersey.

The backstory:

There has been bad blood between Garnett and the team in recent years due to turmoil with former owner Glen Taylor.

After winning a championship in Boston, Garnett returned to Minnesota at the end of his career. According to reports, Garnett was set to take a bigger role in the team's front office after retirement but claims Glen Taylor backed out of deals after the death of former team executive and coach Flip Saunders. In the ensuing years, Garnett had nothing but bitter words for Taylor, at one point referring to Taylor as a "snake."

Garnett disliked Taylor so much he refused to have his jersey retired by the Wolves while Taylor still owned the team.

New role with team

What they're saying:

According to Charania's new report, Garnett has "built a rapport" with new Wolves owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

That rapport has led to an agreement to allow for Garnett to take part in a jersey retirement ceremony and Garnett taking a role with the team involving "business, community and fan-engagement efforts and content development."

By the numbers:

Kevin Garnett is undoubtedly the greatest player to wear a Timberwolves jersey.

Over 21 seasons in the NBA, including 14 in Minnesota, he amassed over 26,000 points and 14,662 rebounds. He is an NBA Hall of Famer and an NBA champion. He won MVP in 2004 with the Wolves, was elected All NBA nine times, and made the All Star team 15 times during his career. He is also a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Garnett has already had his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics, the team he played for between 2007 and 2013.