Field of Dreams: St. Paul Saints to face Iowa Cubs in iconic game

The Saint Paul Saints are gearing up for a special opportunity next summer in Dyersville, Iowa.

Saints to play at Field of Dreams

What we know:

The Saints have been chosen to play against the Iowa Cubs in a game that pays homage to the classic baseball film "Field of Dreams."

The movie, starring Kevin Costner, features a farmer who constructs a baseball field in his cornfield, attracting the ghosts of legendary players. Derek Sharrer, president of the Saint Paul Saints, expressed excitement about the event.

"Wow as a baseball fan what could be better than having your team invited to play at the field of dreams," said Sharrer. "We’ve all grown up in this industry thinking if you build it they will come, go the distance all the lines and moments that were so special in that movie and how much that movie and that place means to the game of baseball."

Upcoming fan experiences

The Saints hope to gather a large crowd of fans to support them at the game. Details about fan experiences are expected to be announced, so stay tuned for more information.

What we don't know:

Specific details about fan experiences and ticket availability have not yet been announced.

