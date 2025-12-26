Rate Bowl walk-off: Gophers beat New Mexico 20-17 in OT on Jalen Smith TD

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team beat New Mexico 20-17 in overtime of the Rate Bowl on Friday at Chase Field to finish the season 8-5. Minnesota native and redshirt freshman Jalen Smith caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime. It was one of two highlight-reel touchdown catches on the day. Anthony Smith had five tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and two pass break-ups in the win. He also announced after winning the Rate Bowl MVP he's returning for the 2026 season.



All P.J. Fleck does is win bowl games.

The University of Minnesota football team finished the 2025 season in dramatic fashion Friday, beating New Mexico in the Rate Bowl 20-17 in overtime at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Gophers finish the season 8-5, have won nine straight bowl games and are 7-0 in the postseason under Fleck. It took a connection between a pair of redshirt freshmen to get the walk-off victory.

"Cardiac Gophers," Fleck told the ESPN broadcast immediately after the win.

Jalen Smith walks off New Mexico

The big play:

Mankato native and redshirt freshman Jalen Smith had two highlight-reel touchdowns in the game. The second walked off the Gophers to the victory.

The Gophers held the Lobos to a field goal on the first drive of overtime. Then Drake Lindsey hit Smith in the end zone from 12 yards out. Smith made a diving game-winning grab, which was confirmed by video review.

"It’s a play we repped all bowl prep. You’ve got to trust your hands, it’s a good throw by Drake, O-line held up. That’s all it is," Smith said. "When they reviewed it I was like ‘Come on.'"

Smith also had a diving grab for a touchdown late in the first half that gave the Gophers a 7-6 lead. Smith, one of the first players to announce their return for the 2026 season, had six catches for 64 yards and two scores against the Lobos.

"He made two touchdown catches that are unreal," Lindsey said.

Have a day, Anthony Smith

Why you should care:

Defensive lineman Anthony Smith was a game-wrecker for the Gophers Friday. Was it his last time in a Minnesota uniform? He can either return for one more season, or declare for the NFL Draft.

Smith had six tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and two pass break-ups. He also nearly had an interception off a tipped pass. The Big Ten's sack leader finished the season with 12.5.

Smith received Rate Bowl MVP honors after, and announced he’s returning to Minnesota next season.

"I made the decision pretty early, I just had to keep it hidden for a little bit," Smith told FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim after the game. "The people on this football team, everybody holds each other to a standard. I feel like I still have meat left on the bone, this team still has meat left on the bone. There’s things that we can do really special in 2026."

"He told me prior to the game ‘I’m going to make it happen. I’m going to win MVP, and I’m going to announce I’m coming back.’ He absolutely loves being here, and he’s the heartbeat of our defense," Fleck said. "He really showed up tonight."

Darius Taylor’s big game

By the numbers:

Fleck is also hoping Darius Taylor is back next year for his fourth season. The Gophers’ standout tailback had 24 carries for 116 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown that gave Minnesota a 14-6 lead with 13:30 to play. He also had four catches for 23 yards.

Tide turns on kickoff return

The other side:

The game went to overtime after New Mexico made its biggest play of the night.

Following Taylor’s touchdown, Damon Bankston returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The Lobos also got the two-point conversion, tying the game 14-14.

With the win, the Gophers have won at least eight games in four of the last five seasons under Fleck, and five of the past seven.

What's next:

The program will celebrate yet another bowl victory. Then Fleck and staff likely hit the recruiting trail, the NCAA transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2.