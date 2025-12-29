Vikings: Kevin O’Connell on J.J. McCarthy: ‘I’d love to get him one more game’

The Brief The Vikings close out the regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers are locked in as the No. 7 seed for the NFC Playoffs, and will likely rest most of their starters. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said J.J. McCarthy is progressing from a right hand injury and will play if he has the grip strength to throw the football.



The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a mini bye week after beating the Detroit Lions on Christmas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings (8-8) host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers have the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs locked up, and will likely rest a majority of their starters. In speaking with reporters on Monday, Kevin O’Connell hopes to have J.J. McCarthy back on the field.

‘I’d love to get him 1 more game’

What we know:

McCarthy missed Thursday’s game against the Lions after suffering a hairline fracture in his throwing hand that created swelling against the New York Giants. It’s his third injury this season, after suffering a high ankle sprain Week 2, and entering the concussion protocol after playing the Packers at Lambeau Field.

O’Connell said Monday McCarthy is progressing and the swelling has come down, but wouldn’t say if he’ll play in the season finale. He said it’s going to come down to if his hand has enough grip strength to throw the football.

"I’d love to get him one more game. We’re in that wildly significant time where any and all reps and experience, all those things are important," O’Connell said.

McCarthy is 5-4 as the starting quarterback, with 1,450 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

What we don't know:

How much McCarthy will participate in practice this week. If he can't play, Max Brosmer will get his third career start. Brosmer was 9-of-16 for 53 yards last Thursday, and was sacked seven times behind an offensive line missing three starters.

Brian Flores’ future in doubt?

Why you should care:

Brian Flores’ contract expires at the end of the season, and he’ll likely be a wanted commodity again this offseason for head coaching opportunities. His defense had one of its best games of the season against the Lions, holding them to 231 yards, sacking Jared Goff five times and creating six turnovers. Detroit entered the game with six all season.

O’Connell said Monday he wants Flores back with the Vikings in 2026.

"We’ve had recent dialogue, very good dialogue. Flo knows I love him," O’Connell said. Things are in a really positive place right now, I absolutely want Brian Flores to be the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings as long as we can have him.

No tanking for Vikings, O’Connell

Dig deeper:

O’Connell issued a challenge for his team about a month ago. They were 4-8, and had gone 2-6 in an eight game stretch. They were eliminated from the NFC Playoffs, and have since won four straight games.

He urged the Vikings to finish the season strong and win games, even if it meant losing draft position. Sunday, the Vikings can end the season on a five-game win streak and above .500 at 9-8 by beating the Packers. There won’t be a postseason and the result doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, but going out on a positive note matters to the coach. That’s why you’ll see the starters play, if they’re healthy.

"You get 17 opportunities. I just believe you do everything in your power to win every single one of those opportunities," O’Connell said.