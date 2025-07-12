Minnesota Aurora FC loses in semifinals against Utah United

article

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC lost to Utah United in the USL-W semifinal game Saturday evening. Aurora lost 0-1, and United will advance to the finals. The Aurora went undefeated at home.



Minnesota Aurora FC lost in the semifinals of the USL-W playoffs against Utah United Saturday evening, ending their 2025 season.

Minnesota Aurora 2025 season ends

What we know:

Aurora lost against Utah United 0-1 in the semifinal game of the USL-W playoffs at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

Utah United will advance to the finals, while Aurora's 2025 season will come to an end.

What they're saying:

"I told the team they have so much to be proud of," said head coach Jen Larrick. "This is a unique window for a league. I commended them for giving up their sleeping in and watching Netflix in bed to train consistently. I’m just really proud of them."

The backstory:

Aurora made their way to the semifinals after beating Kings Hammer FC on July 6.

The team was undefeated at home, only allowing one goal.

Aurora finished the regular season undefeated as well, with all wins and two ties. The team also had eight shutouts and 29 goals during the regular season.